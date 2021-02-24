Missouri pushes back deadline for medical cannabis businesses to open

Missouri regulators extended the deadline for the state’s medical cannabis companies to open after the bulk of them failed to meet the one-year cutoff to be up and running.

Roughly 260 of the state’s 370 licensed businesses now won’t have to open until as late as September, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Each deadline extension is based on each company’s specific circumstances.

The 370 licensed businesses include retailers, cultivators, manufacturers, transporters and testing labs.

As of Tuesday, 78 cannabis companies are licensed to operate, with 62 more undergoing final inspections and almost ready to operate.

The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association told the News-Leader that more marijuana companies are expected to continue to open each week throughout the year. Authorities expect most of them to be operating by June.

Medical marijuana sales began in October 2020, but the program’s rollout has been mired in legal challenges.