Missouri tops $126 million in total marijuana sales in March

Missouri adult-use and medical marijuana retailers generated $126.2 million in sales in March, up nearly 23% over February.

Recreational cannabis sales accounted for nearly three quarters of the total, according to the most recent figures released by the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

Missouri’s adult-use sales in March totaled $93.5 million and MMJ transactions $32.7 million.

In February, those figures were $71.7 million and $31.2 million, respectively, for a total of $102.9 million.

At this pace, Missouri cannabis retailers could surpass $1 billion in sales in their first full year of adult-use sales.

The market has enjoyed strong consumer demand since launching adult-use sales Feb. 3 with nearly all of Missouri’s medical cannabis dispensaries – 195 are operational – having converted to “comprehensive licenses” to serve the expanded market.

Missouri also holds the rare distinction of bordering eight other states, so out-of-state consumers, particularly from Kansas, have been flooding the market for products, retailers and other industry insiders have told MJBizDaily.

Illinois is the only bordering state that offers adult-use sales, however.