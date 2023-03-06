Missouri adult-use marijuana sales top $71.7 million in first month

Adult-use marijuana sales in Missouri hit the ground running, reaching $71.7 million in its first month.

The adult-use total in February coupled with medical marijuana sales of $31.2 million brought Missouri’s combined tally for the month to $102.9 million, according to St. Louis TV station KDSK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missouri’s $31.2 million haul in the market’s first month of adult-use sales could be a record-breaking effort among U.S. marijuana markets, KDSK noted.

Illinois adult-use stores sold $39.2 million in cannabis products in that state’s first month of recreational sales.

New Jersey retailers sold $24 million in that market’s first month of adult-use sales, and Michigan totaled $6.5 million.

Missouri raced to license more than 200 stores in time for its adult-use launch, and rec sales totaled $12.6 million for the opening weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Amy Moore was appointed director of Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR), which falls under the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

Moore was given the job on a permanent basis after she had served as interim director since the Jan. 31 retirement of Lyndall Fraker, according to Greenway Magazine.

Fraker was installed as Missouri’s top marijuana regulator in December 2018 in advance of the launch of the state’s medical marijuana industry in October 2021.

Moore joined the DCR in 2018, according to the Springfield News-Leader.