MJBizConNEXT goes virtual for marijuana, hemp business conference

The cannabis industry is gathering digitally next week for Marijuana Business Daily‘s first virtual conference – MJBizConNEXT Direct and Hemp Industry Daily Conference Direct – as businesses adapt to the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously scheduled to take place in New Orleans, the three-day, immersive and interactive event begins June 29 with keynote sessions, informational panels and speakers as well as roundtable discussions and networking events.

More than 750 cannabis business professionals are expected to attend.

Five virtual expo halls will display various products, including cultivation, extraction, packaging and technology offerings in booths where attendees can live chat with vendors.

“The cannabis industry and the world at large have changed significantly in a short period of time, but the need for executives, investors and entrepreneurs to make connections, discuss industry issues and learn from each other is greater than ever before,” said Chris Walsh, president and CEO of Marijuana Business Daily and Hemp Industry Daily.

“Our new MJBizDaily Direct series of virtual events will meet all these needs to bring buyers and sellers together in the age of social distancing,” Walsh added.

“This is just one piece of our overall plan to serve the industry in a digital environment. The goal, as always, is to help cannabis businesses survive and thrive no matter the climate.”

Attendees at MJBizConNEXT Direct and Hemp Industry Daily Conference Direct will have access to:

An interactive exhibit hall that enables participants to talk with exhibitors via video and chat.

Live and on-demand content sessions.

Speaker office hours allowing participants to interact with the thought leaders featured on stage.

Networking lounges.

As is typical with conferences presented by MJBizDaily, the sessions and roundtables will offer a steady supply of actionable information for both beginning and veteran marijuana and hemp industry professionals.

Business-strategy topics will range from cultivation to processing to retail and more.

Informational sessions will include:

Restructuring your business for sustainability amid market contraction.

Overcoming staffing and operational challenges resulting from COVID-19.

Federal legalization, global crises and recession: Future-proofing your business for disruption.

Among the 55 total speakers, featured luminaries at the conference include:

In addition to taking in the tracks and sessions, participants will be able to attend several designated meet-up sessions and separate networking rooms to build connections and chat with other industry officials.

The conference will feature a networking engine that uses artificial intelligence to suggest the right people to meet at the event.

Conference attendees will be able to view the conference content for six months.

All registered attendees will receive an MJBizDaily Special Resources Pack to dive deeper into topics that are most valuable to their business, including content from Marijuana Business Daily and the latest edition of the Annual Marijuana Business Factbook.

MJBizDaily’s flagship event, MJBizCon, will take place Dec. 2-4.

Information about any of these events is available here.

Bart Schaneman can be reached at [email protected]