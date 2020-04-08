MJBizDaily releases report on how marijuana firms can handle crisis times

Marijuana Business Daily published a free online report to provide cannabis companies with actionable information they can use to navigate a crisis such as the current coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-page report, “Crisis Management in Cannabis,” offers dozens of prevention and management tips that marijuana businesses are using during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report – written and produced by MJBizDaily’s editorial team – also draws on lessons learned by companies that weathered the vaping crisis of 2019.

“Crisis Management in Cannabis” covers topics that include:

  • Curbside pickups.
  • Delivery services.
  • Online orders.
  • Social distancing for employees and customers.

