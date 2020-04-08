Marijuana Business Daily published a free online report to provide cannabis companies with actionable information they can use to navigate a crisis such as the current coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-page report, “Crisis Management in Cannabis,” offers dozens of prevention and management tips that marijuana businesses are using during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report – written and produced by MJBizDaily’s editorial team – also draws on lessons learned by companies that weathered the vaping crisis of 2019.

Curbside pickups.

Delivery services.

Online orders.

Social distancing for employees and customers.

“Crisis Management in Cannabis” covers topics that include:

To download this free report, click here.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.