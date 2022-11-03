MJBizDaily to provide in-depth Election Day coverage of marijuana measures

MJBizDaily will provide wide-ranging coverage of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, giving readers live updates on marijuana legalization ballot initiatives in five states as well as key congressional races that could influence federal MJ reform efforts on Capitol Hill.

As we did during the 2020 general election, MJBizDaily will provide blog reporting and analysis from our reporters around the country, in addition to charts and regularly updated results sourced from real-time election data.

“This year is proving to be potentially pivotal for the marijuana industry: You’ve got the Biden administration’s decision to review marijuana’s Schedule 1 drug status as well as congressional efforts to pass some version of the SAFE Banking Act,” MJBizDaily Editorial Director Roger Fillion said.

“And, depending on the outcome, this year’s midterm elections could slow or accelerate legalization and reform efforts at the state and federal levels.”

Tuesday’s election coverage will build on the stories and analysis MJBizDaily reporters have been providing over the past several weeks in the runup to the Nov. 8 vote.

Election Day reporting will start at 4 p.m. ET and include:

A live blog providing continuous news updates, industry commentary and analysis focused on ballot measures in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Blog coverage and analysis of key gubernatorial and congressional races that could influence marijuana policy at the state and federal levels.

Stand-alone election stories and analysis.

Live election results for each state ballot measure updated throughout the evening. (The results will be available here to bookmark ahead of time.)

This year’s MJBizCon in Las Vegas, which runs Nov. 16-18, also will feature live sessions offering analysis of this year’s election results and their impact on the cannabis industry.

Election coverage can be found at MJBizDaily.com and our Election 2022 landing page.