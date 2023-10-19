Moldy cannabis allegations draw ire of some Missouri operators

By MJBizDaily Staff

Tickets for MJBizCon 2023 in Las Vegas are on sale now! Dare to grow and discover the business solutions to elevate your cultivation operation. Buy your ticket.

A Missouri microbiologist who posts online photos of regulated cannabis that allegedly contains mold has received three cease-and-desist letters from cannabis producers in the state.

Kirk Hartwein, the director of Missouri Mold, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he publishes the photos to Facebook because he is concerned about the health and well-being of medical cannabis consumers.

According to the newspaper, Hartwein’s Facebook page contains “dozens of close-up photos of petri dishes, many covered in mold colonies, to his Facebook page this year.”

Hartwein said he obtains and tests cannabis samples from licensed retailers in Missouri.

Christina Thompson of the ShowMe Canna Freedom advocacy group, told the Post-Dispatch she doesn’t believe Hartwein is “doing this maliciously.”

“I think that it highlights a pretty specific concern that all the people in our community have about safe cannabis and safe consumption,” she said.

States take different approaches to setting lab-testing standards and requirements for marijuana because, under ongoing federal prohibition, there are no national standards.

The requirements in states such as Maine and Oregon are still under debate.

Hartwein told the Post-Dispatch that Missouri’s rules don’t set limits for total mold and yeast counts.

However, the state’s labs are required to test for four types of aspergillus mold, which can be harmful to people with compromised immune systems.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Oregon regulators to allow marijuana products with aspergillus
Image of Welcome to Oregon sign

Canada

Mold, labeling issues prompt cannabis recalls in Canada
Image of aspergillus in a testing lab petri dish.

Cultivation

Marijuana lab testing under scrutiny amid recalls, differing rules
Image of a chemist examining dry cannabis under a microscope
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Medical & Recreational Missouri Recreational Science Testing 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY