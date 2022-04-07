Montana adult-use marijuana sales top $15.8 million in March

Sales in Montana’s new adult-use recreational marijuana market surpassed $15.8 million in March, up from $13 million for the previous month.

According to data from the Montana Department of Revenue, the state tallied $15,861,516 in recreational cannabis sales in March and $9,872,283 in medical marijuana sales.

That brought sales since the adult-use market launched Jan. 1 to $43,537,110 for recreational marijuana and $29,373,731 for MMJ – a total of nearly $73 million.

Average daily sales for recreational marijuana in Montana increased each of the first three months since the market launch.

Medical marijuana sales decreased in March after increasing slightly from January to February, Helena TV station KTVH reported.

Montana recreational marijuana sales could total $90 million this year, the MJBiz Factbook predicts, and could grow to $325 million by 2025.