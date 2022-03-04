Montana recreational cannabis sales exceed $13 million in February

Sales in Montana’s new recreational cannabis market surpassed $13 million in February, although two different sets of figures offer slightly different versions of the exact total.

Recreational sales totaled roughly $13 million between Jan. 31 and Feb. 27, according to the Helena Independent Record.

That total is a slight increase from the $12.8 million figure for January, the month the adult-use market launched.

However, monthly sales figures released by the Montana Department of Revenue show approximately $13.5 million in adult-use sales in February.

That’s a decrease of 4.3% from January sales of roughly $14.1 million.

The revenue department’s year-to-date figures for 2022 show:

Recreational marijuana sales of nearly $27.7 million.

Medical marijuana sales of $19.5 million.

Combined sales approaching $47.2 million.

Montana recreational marijuana sales could total $90 million this year, the MJBizFactbook predicts, and could grow to $325 million by 2025.