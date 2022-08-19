More lawsuits filed over Connecticut marijuana social equity licensing

More lawsuits have been filed against the state of Connecticut by applicants who failed to win marijuana cultivation permits through the social equity program.

In July, the Connecticut Social Equity Council chose 16 cultivation permit winners out of a pool of 41 applicants, and at least 14 of those losing applicants have sued, claiming the results are flawed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Norwalk-based CT Insider, another 10 companies have filed lawsuits over their applications being denied.

They join Connectibuds, The Goods THC Co., The Hartford Cannabis Co. and Acreage Connecticut Cultivation in suing over the licensing process.

The new plaintiffs include:

Core Cult in Farmington.

Coastal Cannabis in Westbrook.

Red Barn Farms in West Hartford.

DF C3 in Stamford.

Leaf CT in Waterbury.

Let’s Grow Hartford.

Elm City Agg in Guilford.

Green Meadows Farm in Bridgeport.

Gunter Investments in West Hartford.

Nautilus Botanicals in Bridgeport.

The defendants in the lawsuits are the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

Of the 16 grow licenses awarded so far, 15 are still identified as “pending.” Another license, owned by Insta CT, is listed as “provisionally active” by the state, CT Insider reported.