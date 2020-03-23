Massachusetts, Michigan and Ohio joined several other states in declaring that medical marijuana dispensaries can remain open in light of stay-at-home orders designed to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a look at what is happening in each state:

Massachusetts: Medical marijuana dispensaries in the state will be allowed to stay open from Tuesday through noon ET April 7. However, recreational cannabis shops must close their doors during that time frame. Republican Gov. Charles Baker fears that recreational marijuana stores could draw out-of-state customers, MassLive.com reported.

Michigan: Both medical marijuana and adult-use cannabis retailers can remain open – with caveats. Marijuana sales can occur only through curbside service or delivery, the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency stipulated in an advisory. In-store transactions are prohibited. Operations also must comply with social-distancing requirements, and only necessary employees are to come to work.

Ohio: While ordering nonessential businesses to close until 11:59 p.m. ET April 6, Ohio’s health director stipulated that “licensed medical marijuana dispensaries and licensed medical marijuana cultivation centers” could keep their doors open.

Other states that have classified medical marijuana companies as essential businesses include California, Illinois, New Jersey and New York.

California and Illinois also consider businesses that sell recreational cannabis as essential.

