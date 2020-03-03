In a sign of strong demand that bodes well for the nascent medical marijuana market in Missouri, regulators already have approved more than 35,000 patient registrations.

Medical cannabis sales won’t begin in Missouri until late summer at the earliest, but 35,532 patients have successfully registered to use MMJ to treat certain qualifying conditions.

The number of registered patients far exceeds what had been projected this early in the process by researchers with the University of Missouri’s Economic and Policy Analysis Research Center.

Such interest in medical cannabis could prove a boon for MMJ businesses in Missouri, where Marijuana Business Daily estimates annual sales could eventually reach $300 million.

Psychological disorders were the No. 1 reason for patient requests, followed by chronic medical conditions, according to Lyndall Fraker, director of medical marijuana for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The health department awarded 192 dispensary, 60 cultivation and 86 processing licenses.

Many of the licenses went to large, out-of-state multistate operators, and at least 845 appeals have been filed by companies that did not receive permits.

– Associated Press