More than 90% of Maine municipalities opt out of recreational cannabis sales

Maine’s recreational cannabis market continues to grow, even though less than 10% of the towns and cities in the state are allowing adult-use sales.

According to the Bangor Daily News, only 47 of Maine’s roughly 500 towns and cities have chosen to allow recreational marijuana retail sales.

Only 29% of the state’s residents live in those municipalities.

Even with that limited market, the state posted its strongest sales month in August, totaling $10.2 million among the 53 licensed adult-use retailers.

Joel Pepin, president of the Maine Cannabis Industry Association, told the Daily News that municipalities are afraid of the unknown and don’t see much incentive in allowing cannabis retail.

Also, tax money generated by the industry doesn’t necessarily stay local. The state takes all the excise and sales taxes from marijuana retailers, Pepin said.