More Tilray cannabis product recalls in Germany, report says

British Columbia, Canada-based Tilray is recalling new batches of medical cannabis extracts in Germany because of incorrect THC content, German independent pharmaceutical newspaper DAZ reported.

It is the second recall of Tilray products in Germany this summer

According to DAZ, Tilray recalled a total of six batches of the same product: THC10:CBD10.

The extract is a 25-milliliter, full-spectrum oil with 10 milligrams per milliliter of THC and 10 milligrams per milliliter of CBD.

The affected batches were distributed to Tilray’s pharmaceutical wholesaler in Germany and to German pharmacies between March and May, DAZ reported.

The recalls are likely to affect the Canadian producer financially, as pharmacies should destroy affected products and receive new ones for free.

Tilray did not immediately reply a Marijuana Business Daily inquiry asking, among other things, the size of the batches.