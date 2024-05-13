Employees at San Francisco-based cannabis wholesaler Nabis are the latest to join the Teamsters Local 630 labor union.

The 84 new members, made up of drivers and associates, are the third group to join the Local 630 in the past three weeks, according to a news release.

Budtenders at two Los Angeles marijuana stores voted to join the Local 630 last week.

“We are dedicated to ensuring stability in the rapidly growing cannabis industry,” Lou Villalvazo, the Local 630’s secretary-treasurer, said in a statement.

“Organizing and empowering workers is the key to fostering their growth into the middle class.

“Through solidarity and commitment, we will make these good middle-class jobs!”‘

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and United Food and Commercial Workers have recruited marijuana industry employees across the country in recent years.

Voting to unionize is just the beginning of the contract negotiation process, which can take up to 15 months.