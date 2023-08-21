Nasdaq warns cannabis tech firm Agrify of noncompliance again

Massachusetts-based cannabis tech company Agrify Corp. received another warning from the Nasdaq stock exchange after the company failed to file its quarterly 10-Q report on time.

The warning won’t have an immediate effect on the company’s listing, according to a Monday news release from the company.

If Agrify doesn’t regain compliance, however, it risks being delisted from the Nasdaq.

The company has already received two other warnings this year after failing to file full-year and first-quarter results.

The reporting delay is due to accounting errors identified in three previously issued reports, Agrify said in the release.

Such errors are a problem many publicly traded marijuana companies have grappled with in recent years.