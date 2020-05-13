The National Cannabis Roundtable, one of the industry’s leading advocates for federal marijuana reform, appointed Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell as its new chair.

Bachtell replaces Acreage Holdings CEO Kevin Murphy, who had served as chair since NCR kicked off in early 2019.

John Boehner, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, will continue to serve as honorary chair.

Chanda Macias, a veteran of the medical marijuana industry, will remain first vice chair. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers has been appointed second vice chair.

NCR spent $695,000 on lobbying in 2019 and $220,000 in the first quarter of 2020, according to Open Secrets.org, which is operated by the nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics.

Among other issues, the National Cannabis Roundtable has been trying to get cannabis banking reform, which passed the U.S. House last year, across the finish line. The legislation is stalled in the Senate.

NCR Executive Director Saphira Galoob said in a news release that the leadership team also will be working to develop a corporate social responsibility program.

To help lead that effort, NCR announced a partnership with Minorities for Medical Marijuana.

In addition to the leadership changes, NCR added Colorado-based Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Men Technologies, to its membership.