NBA to allow players to promote, invest in and consume cannabis

A groundbreaking bargaining agreement between the National Basketball Association and its players association would allow players to invest in and promote cannabis companies.

The tentative deal – which must be ratified by the union and team governors – would also allow players to consume marijuana given that it would be removed from the league’s drug testing program, according to The Athletic sports media site.

The National Basketball Players Association confirmed that a tentative collective bargaining agreement had been reached.

“Specific details will be made available once a term sheet is finalized,” the group said in a statement.

The proposed labor agreement also would allow players to invest in NBA and WNBA teams, The Athletic reported.

The tentative agreement would provide a major endorsement for the cannabis industry and would open up a new source of funds for marijuana companies, which have been struggling in the face of a tight funding market.

The proposed seven-year agreement would also mark a first for the NBA, which has previously penalized players for consuming marijuana and barred players from participating in cannabis sponsorships or business opportunities.

That hasn’t stopped a growing number of former NBA players from joining the cannabis industry, such as Al Harrington, a co-founder of Los Angeles-based Viola Brands; Kevin Durant, who is a partner with cannabis platform Weedmaps; Chris Webber of Players Only Holdings; Carmelo Anthony, an investor in California cannabis brand Leune; and Shawn Kemp, a marijuana store owner in Seattle.

In a recent appearance on NPR, Harrington talked about what basketball and marijuana have in common.

“Sports definitely heals,” he said.

“Every time it seems like our country goes through something, sports is the kind of thing that brings it back together.

“And I feel the same thing about the cannabis plant. I really feel like the cannabis plant is a natural healer, and it fosters community.”

As an increasing number of states have legalized medical and adult-use marijuana, professional sports leagues have been gradually easing their once-zero tolerance attitudes toward the substance.

The NBA stopped random drug tests for marijuana in recent years and tested for the banned substance only if there was probable cause to do so.

Suspensions would occur if a player tested positive three times in a row.

The National Football League donated $1 million last year to research into pain management and cannabis.

In October, Colorado-based Charlotte’s Web CBD became Major Baseball League’s first official cannabidiol sponsor.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was imprisoned in Russia last year after authorities found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage.

Despite marijuana still being federally illegal in the United States, the White House classified her as “wrongfully detained.”

Griner was freed in December through a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

