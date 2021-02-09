Nearly $1 million settlement proposed in MedMen marijuana class action suit

A 2½-year-old class action lawsuit brought by former employees of multistate marijuana operator MedMen has almost concluded, with the lead plaintiffs asking a California judge to approve a proposed $975,000 settlement.

A hearing is scheduled for March 1.

According to Law360.com, the settlement would amount to roughly $414 for each of the roughly 1,300 participating class members in the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that Los Angeles-based MedMen:

Failed to compensate employees sufficiently for the hours they put in both on and off the clock.

Did not grant mandatory meal or rest breaks.

Did not keep accurate logs of employee work hours.

The employees covered by the class action were employed by MedMen at its California shops between November 2014 and September 2020. The suit was filed in November 2018.

The lead plaintiffs, Chelsea Medlock and Anthony Torres, are requesting that the Los Angeles County Superior Court approve the settlement, which was reached through mediation among the plaintiffs and the company in 2019, according to a Feb. 2 court filing.

The settlement amount covers $325,000 in attorney fees, $75,000 for settlement of penalties, $15,000 for settlement administration costs and almost $11,000 for litigation costs, Law360.com reported.

MedMen trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange as MMEN and on the U.S. over-the-counter markets as MMNFF.