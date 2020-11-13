Nerds candymaker files suit against California cannabis firm

Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co. has filed suit in a federal court against California-based Tops Cannabis, alleging the delivery company has been peddling marijuana-infused parodies of its popular Nerds brand and is infringing on its trademark.

According to Law360, Tops Cannabis has allegedly been selling – but not manufacturing – the parodied product, which has been marketed as “Medicated Nerds Rope.”

Law360 also reported that confusion over the product has led to multiple children ingesting the THC-infused candies.

The lawsuit contends that the product represents a “genuine consumer safety risk,” and requests an injunction prohibiting further sales of the product.

A Tops Cannabis spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday, Law360 said.

The suit is just the latest in a string of cases filed by longtime candy companies against edibles producers in various states.

In Florida last year, the manufacturers of Sour Patch Kids candies, Mondelez Canada Inc., sued retailers for selling THC-infused edibles dubbed “Stoney Patch Kids,” Law360 reported.

Prior to that, the Hershey Co., producer of some of the world’s most famous chocolates, filed suit against at least two cannabis companies, alleging similar trademark violations.