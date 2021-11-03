A cannabis cultivation company in Nevada was fined $565,000 for allegedly failing to tag its plants for the state-mandated seed-to-sale tracking system and operating with expired licenses, among other violations.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board disciplined Green Cross of America for allegedly violating several rules after conducting a routine inspection of the Pahrump-based business in August, Law360 reported.

The company’s cannabis cultivation license was suspended that month after regulators called the operation a “threat to public health and safety.”

The compliance board said in the recent complaint, filed Oct. 26 and obtained by Law360, that:

Green Cross continued medical and recreational cultivation operations even though its cultivation licenses expired in 2019.

More than 400 untagged cannabis plants were found at the Green Cross facility.

The company’s attorney and a contractor falsely told regulators the facility was not in operation and housed no cannabis.

During the inspection, regulators found other violations, including security cameras not in use, unlocked rooms in the facility and wires to the alarm system that were cut.

Only one of the six owners had active marijuana registration cards.

The alleged violations could lead to Green Cross losing its license.

The business has 20 days to respond and may demand a hearing in front of the board.