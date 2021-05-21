Nevada suspends cannabis cultivator’s permit for not using tracking system

Nevada cannabis regulators suspended the license of a marijuana grower that allegedly did not enter hundreds of plants into the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspended the cultivation license held by NLV Wellness, citing a “threat to public health and safety,” according to a news release.

State agents inspected NLV Wellness’s facility on May 19 and found more than 500 cannabis plants and 60-plus pounds of packaged cannabis not tagged or tracked in the seed-to-sale tracking system, among other “significant deficiencies.”

Nevada contracts with Florida-based Metrc for its seed-to-sale marijuana traceability program.

This is the second time agents found the facility out of compliance, according to the release. The first incident stemmed from a routine inspection in 2019.

State regulators are giving NLV Wellness 10 days to make a plan of correction.