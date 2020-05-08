Nevada OKs resumption of in-store sales for some marijuana retailers

Approved recreational cannabis retailers in Nevada will be allowed to conduct in-store sales starting Saturday as part of the governor’s broader plan to open up the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada regulators had softened rules for marijuana stores as the coronavirus outbreak developed, at first only allowing delivery and then permitting curbside sales.

Now, effective May 9, retailers can resume selling marijuana in stores after submitting a plan and receiving approval from the state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division.

According to South Tahoe Now, adult-use cannabis stores are encouraged to continue curbside pickup and delivery operations but can conduct in-store sales if strict social-distancing guidelines are followed.

Nevada’s marijuana retailers are required to limit the number of customers on premises to no more than 10, or 50% of allowed occupancy based on fire code, whichever is a smaller number.

Employees have to wear masks, South Tahoe Now reported, and stores are required to refuse any customer not wearing a mask.

