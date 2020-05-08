Nevada OKs resumption of in-store sales for some marijuana retailers

Approved recreational cannabis retailers in Nevada will be allowed to conduct in-store sales starting Saturday as part of the governor’s broader plan to open up the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevada regulators had softened rules for marijuana stores as the coronavirus outbreak developed, at first only allowing delivery and then permitting curbside sales.
According to South Tahoe Now, adult-use cannabis stores are encouraged to continue curbside pickup and delivery operations but can conduct in-store sales if strict social-distancing guidelines are followed.
Nevada’s marijuana retailers are required to limit the number of customers on premises to no more than 10, or 50% of allowed occupancy based on fire code, whichever is a smaller number.
Employees have to wear masks, South Tahoe Now reported, and stores are required to refuse any customer not wearing a mask.
