Nevada allows marijuana stores to offer curbside pickup

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is easing coronavirus-related restrictions on some outdoor activities and businesses starting Friday, including cannabis retailers.

Sisolak’s office said Wednesday night he would allow starting May 1 retail businesses and marijuana dispensaries to offer curbside pickup, as restaurants have been doing.

Other states with legal marijuana sales allow recreational cannabis shops to sell curbside.

Nevada’s move could provide a boost to cannabis sales. Up to now, state regulators have required recreational cannabis stores to operate as delivery-only during the global outbreak.

Sisolak’s announcement came as the governor decided to extend his directive asking people to stay at home to limit the spread of coronavirus until May 15.

The governor had issued the stay-at-home order on April 1 but, before that, had already ordered all “nonessential” businesses to close.

In a March 20 order, however, the governor classified all state-licensed marijuana businesses as “essential,” allowing them to continue operations – although sales were limited to home delivery.

– Associated Press and Marijuana Business Daily

