Industry insiders examine developments, challenges in German cannabis market

Marijuana Business Daily has produced a new webinar examining Germany’s medical cannabis market, the largest in Europe.

In this free webinar, MJBizDaily international analyst Alfredo Pascual and three industry executives discuss the current supply situation in Germany as well as the upcoming domestic harvest, the nation’s first.

Other topics include quality compliance requirements and the challenges posed by COVID-19.

The three industry executives are:

David Henn, CEO of Cannamedical.

Hendrik Knopp, managing director of Aphria Germany and Nordic.

Patrick Hoffmann, co-founder of Cantourage.

Below is a sample of the discussion