Recreational marijuana sales in Nevada surpassed the $1 billion mark for fiscal year 2021, according to data from the state.

The Nevada Department of Taxation says adult-use retailers in the state brought in $1,003,467,655 in taxable sales. The bulk of those sales were in Clark County, home of Las Vegas.

Advertisement

The 2021 total was up $318 million from the total of $684 million registered in fiscal year 2020.

The fiscal year 2020 sales reflect a drop after retailers were forced to shut down because of COVID-19 restrictions.

After the state allowed operations to resume, at limited capacity, Nevada retailers expanded home delivery and curbside pickup.

“Retailers, cultivators, producers, and businesses up and down the supply chain, as well as the thousands of employees in the industry, should all be proud of the hard work and innovation that helped the industry bounce back from a challenging year,” Layke Martin, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association, said in a release.