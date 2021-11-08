Nevada marijuana edibles manufacturer Kindibles has temporarily lost its business license after regulators found that a product line was not inspected per state rules.

According to a news release from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, the Clark County-based manufacturer was found to have added “thousands of additional products” to a batch of tested products, essentially bypassing state-mandated lab safety testing.

“Each addition of product should be considered a new production run, which requires a separate lab test,” the release noted.

According to the Cannabis Compliance Board, the untested products – which involved 14 SKUs – were sold at 10 retail shops in Nevada, between June 1 and Nov. 3.

The board also found other “significant deficiencies” during an on-site inspection, including inventory discrepancies in company logs that had not yet been entered into the state’s marijuana inventory tracking system, Metrc.

The board voted unanimously to suspend Kindibles’ license indefinitely.

The company has 10 business days to submit a correction plan to the board demonstrating its plans to rectify the issues.

The suspension is the third of the year by the Cannabis Compliance Board.

Earlier this month, the board suspended the cultivation permit of Green Cross of America and fined the company over $500,000 for various violations.