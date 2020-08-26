Nevada takes new tough stance on delinquent cannabis taxpayers

Nevada marijuana regulators have been bearing down on licensees who collectively owed millions of dollars in back taxes and license renewal fees.

The state’s Cannabis Compliance Board recently notified delinquent taxpayers that they would be cut off from Nevada’s track-and-trace data base if they didn’t make arrangements to pay, according to The Nevada Independent.

Eighteen delinquent marijuana businesses holding a combined 48 licenses either paid or negotiated repayment plans on debt ranging from $500 to $4 million, some dating nearly 1½ years, according to the news outlet.

Another 11 businesses holding a total of 22 marijuana licenses still hadn’t submitted license renewal fees as of July.

Compliance board Executive Director Tyler Klimas told the Independent that the agency “now has the tools to ensure licensees understand that full compliance, including any tax obligations, must be fully resolved before license renewal will be considered.”

A lot of money is at stake.

Wholesale and retail marijuana taxes generate roughly $100 million a year for Nevada, and various license fees bump up the number by another $5 million. Delinquent taxpayers are subject to penalties and interest.

Regulators have more resources to take a tougher stance since the Cannabis Compliance Board took over marijuana regulation from the state Taxation Department.

In July, the newly installed board fined CWNevada $1.25 million and revoked six business permits as the company settled allegations that it had sold untested cannabis products and hid or destroyed evidence.