Nevada will open marijuana lounge application window Oct. 14

Nevada will start accepting applications next month for businesses seeking licenses to open marijuana consumption lounges statewide.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board said the application window – Oct. 14-27 – will be the only opportunity to apply for those licenses, according to the Pahrump Valley Times.

The state expects to issue as many as 45 licenses to owners of marijuana stores and 20 permits to stand-alone lounges.

Half of the stand-alone licenses are earmarked for social equity applicants, the Pahrump Valley Times reported.

Retailers that meet the requirements are expected to receive a state license, the Pahrump-based newspaper reported.

The stand-alone licenses will be issued via a lottery.

The next step in the process for license winners will be local approvals.

Marijuana consumption lounges were approved last week in Las Vegas and Clark County, a boon for the industry and the area’s crucial tourism sector.