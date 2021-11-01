Medical cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey have enough supply to start selling adult-use marijuana without disrupting access to MMJ patients, a state trade association says.

Dispensaries in the state “have been working non-stop and investing substantial time, money and resources into expanding their operations to prepare for recreational sales – hiring more staff, building more distribution centers, expanding cultivation sites,” the New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association said in a news release.

“They are ready to open for adult-use sales today.”

But that’s not the position held by New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, NJ.com reported.

In October, when New Jersey regulators awarded 14 new medical cannabis business licenses, the commission’s executive director, Jeff Brown, said the state’s cannabis supply isn’t keeping up with the increasing patient pool.

The number of patients buying medical cannabis has grown from 3,200 in 2017 to 5,300 currently.

The commission has a deadline of February 2022 to set a date for when adult-use sales might begin, but the panel has already missed other key deadlines.