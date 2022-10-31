New Jersey offers free help to adult-use marijuana business applicants

(This story has been updated with the amount of funding the program is receiving from the state.)

A state-run business advocacy team will provide free technical assistance, training and mentorship to New Jersey adult-use marijuana license applicants.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission designated the New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) to spearhead the new program, which will provide support in the following areas:

Business registration.

Marketing and branding.

Corporate structure.

Taxes.

Human resources.

Initial training will combine prerecorded webinars with live, virtual question-and-answer sessions twice a month. Classes will be taught by faculty with cannabis industry experience.

According to the NJBAC, the goal of the technical assistance and training program is to ensure equitable representation and support qualified applicants impacted most by the government’s war on drugs as well as people of color and those impacted by high poverty and those living in disproportionately affected areas.

The support and training program for applicants has been funded at $1.8 million, the state told MJBizDaily.

New Jersey retailers launched adult-use sales April 21 in about a dozen stores.