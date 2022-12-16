New Mexico adds anxiety to conditions treatable with medical marijuana

By MJBizDaily Staff

Be at the forefront of the latest cannabis scientific research. Submit a research abstract to present by Dec. 16, or register to attend the The Emerald Conference by MJBizScience, March 1-3 in San Diego.

 

New Mexico health officials added anxiety to the list of conditions that doctors can treat with medical marijuana, a move that could boost sales in MMJ dispensaries.

The move could expand the state’s medical marijuana program to thousands of new buyers, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board approved adding anxiety as a qualifying condition after citing that roughly 465,000 adults in the state suffer from the disorder.

The ruling goes into effect at the beginning of 2023.

The move encompasses all anxiety diagnoses, including:

  • Generalized anxiety disorder.
  • Social anxiety disorder.
  • Medication-induced anxiety disorder.
  • Panic disorder.
  • Some phobias.

Medical cannabis patients in New Mexico are exempt from paying tax on a limited amount of marijuana products.

The state’s MMJ program also recently updated its online patient portal to allow for electronic patient ID cards.

That likely will expedite the process for patients, who can now apply for ID cards through their medical providers.

These improvements to the medical marijuana program come after New Mexico launched an adult-use cannabis market in April.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

New Mexico cannabis sales top $39 million in September
Image of Basilica of San Albino in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Cultivation

How branding is key to success in struggling Colorado cannabis market
Image of the Denver skyline with snow-capped mountains in the backgroiund

Legal

Alaska ranks highest, New Jersey lowest in adult-use marijuana taxes, report says
Chart showing the state taxes paid on a hypothetical purchase of marijuana
All U.S. Briefs Medical & Recreational New Mexico Retail 