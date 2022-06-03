New Mexico cannabis sales hit nearly $39 million in May

Recreational and medical cannabis sales in New Mexico topped $38.5 million in May, according to the state’s marijuana regulator.

The total broke down to $21.1 million in adult-use sales and $17.4 million in MMJ transactions, New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division (CCD) said in a news release.

“These sales figures depict a steady pace that we expected when adult-use cannabis was legalized,” CCD Director Kristen Thomson said in the release.

The New Mexico recreational market launched a little more than two months ago to hot consumer demand and brisk, first-month sales that neared $40 million, according to state data.

That means the second month of sales was almost on par with the first, down by about $1 million: In April, New Mexico marijuana retailers sold $22.1 million of adult-use cannabis and $17.3 million of MMJ products.

The cities with the highest sales totals in May included Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Hobbs.

Both Las Cruces and Hobbs are located near the Texas border. Texans were expected to account for a notable chunk of New Mexico’s adult-use sales.