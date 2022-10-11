New Mexico cannabis sales top $39 million in September

Cannabis sales in New Mexico surpassed $39 million in September, with recreational marijuana accounting for $24 million of that total.

That figure is down slightly from the more than $40.6 million sold in August, the best month for the state yet since legal adult-use sales began in April.

July numbers were similar at $40.3 million sold.

A new state report shows that New Mexico’s urban areas of Albuquerque, Hobbs, Las Cruces and Santa Fe posted the highest sales numbers, the Farmington Daily Times reported.

Sunland Park, an area that borders Texas, was also in the top five towns in sales.

Marijuana companies in the state reported earlier this year that initial concerns around supply challenges were easing as more cultivators ramped up production.