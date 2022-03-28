New Mexico tribes sign deal to sell recreational marijuana

Two tribal communities in New Mexico are planning to enter the recreational marijuana industry in the state.

The Pueblos of Pojoaque and Picuris signed an agreement allowing them to regulate their own marijuana businesses within their communities as well as apply for state permits for any cannabis companies they would operate outside of tribal lands, according to Source NM.

The intergovernmental deal helps to reassure the tribes that they can sell cannabis on tribal land without threat of federal law enforcement interference.

Some remain wary, however, as federal officials raided a household marijuana garden on Picuris Pueblo land in September 2021, Source NM reported.

Sales of recreational marijuana in New Mexico are set to begin April 1 under legislation signed a year ago by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

New Mexico is home to 23 federally recognized Native American tribes, though it’s unclear how many more might pursue cannabis commerce.

American Indian communities across the U.S. have acted to create marijuana businesses on their lands, and some have partnered with established cannabis businesses.