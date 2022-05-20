New York approves 58 more hemp cultivators to grow adult-use marijuana

New York increased the number of conditional adult-use marijuana cultivation licensees from 88 to 146 after the state’s Cannabis Control Board approved 58 new applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditional license holders must apply for full licenses by June 1, and the temporary licenses expire June 30, 2024, according to The (Syracuse) Post-Standard.

“We’re moving quickly, knowing that the growing season is short,” Chris Alexander, head of the Office of Cannabis Management, told the outlet Thursday after the new licensees were announced.

More than 200 applications have been submitted by hemp farmers since the Office of Cannabis Management started accepting applications on May 15.

New York is the first regulated cannabis market to allow licensed hemp growers to get first crack at growing recreational marijuana.

2022 MJBiz Factbook – Now Available The essential resource for cannabis business leaders across all sectors provides the latest data and in-depth analysis you need to develop informed business strategies and avoid costly missteps. Featured Inside: Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries

Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & opportunities

40+ charts and graphs with key data points Get the facts and stay ahead of the curve. Order Your Copy

The deadline to submit applications for conditional licenses is June 30, according to Albany TV station WTEN.

Conditional license holders can grow adult-use marijuana outdoors or in a greenhouse with up to 20 artificial lights.