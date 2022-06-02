New York approves more adult-use marijuana grow licenses, draft rules

The New York Cannabis Control Board signed off on 16 more conditional adult-use marijuana cultivation licenses along with a slew of proposed industry rules.

According to The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, the 16 new grow permits bring the total number of licensed cultivators to 162, which follows 58 new farming licenses issued in May.

But the draft regulations – though unanimously approved by the board, they are not yet finalized or formally adopted – might make doing business for recreational marijuana companies more burdensome.

Proposed changes include:

New packaging requirements for products, including mandatory childproof containers, bans on photos, and a requirement that company contact info be displayed.

Marketing restrictions such as prohibitions on bright colors, bubble letters, cartoons or other visuals that could be appealing to minors.

Mandates that all marijuana testing labs be ISO accredited.

The establishment of a new state-run testing facility to check independent lab results.

Kaelan Castetter, co-founder of the New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association, told The Post-Standard that the proposed regulations would make it tough for companies to stand out as brands in the competitive market.

The rules now undergo a 60-day public comment period before the board can make amendments. After that will come a final board vote on the regulations.

New York’s recreational marijuana market is expected to launch later this year or in early 2023.