New York approves more adult-use marijuana grow licenses, draft rules

The New York Cannabis Control Board signed off on 16 more conditional adult-use marijuana cultivation licenses along with a slew of proposed industry rules.
According to The (Syracuse) Post-Standard, the 16 new grow permits bring the total number of licensed cultivators to 162, which follows 58 new farming licenses issued in May.
But the draft regulations – though unanimously approved by the board, they are not yet finalized or formally adopted – might make doing business for recreational marijuana companies more burdensome.
Proposed changes include:
- New packaging requirements for products, including mandatory childproof containers, bans on photos, and a requirement that company contact info be displayed.
- Marketing restrictions such as prohibitions on bright colors, bubble letters, cartoons or other visuals that could be appealing to minors.
- Mandates that all marijuana testing labs be ISO accredited.
- The establishment of a new state-run testing facility to check independent lab results.
Kaelan Castetter, co-founder of the New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association, told The Post-Standard that the proposed regulations would make it tough for companies to stand out as brands in the competitive market.
The rules now undergo a 60-day public comment period before the board can make amendments. After that will come a final board vote on the regulations.
New York’s recreational marijuana market is expected to launch later this year or in early 2023.