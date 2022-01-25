NY expands medical cannabis program by abolishing qualifying conditions

New York has decided to do away with its list of qualifying conditions for its medical cannabis program, meaning that any patient can obtain an MMJ card and purchase marijuana as long as they have a physician willing to write a recommendation.

The New York Office of Cannabis Management’s announcement on Monday is the latest in a string of revamped marijuana industry rules that have brightened the business landscape for licensees.

The abolishment of qualifying conditions most likely will result in an increase in the number of registered medical marijuana patients and, therefore, could lead to a sales uptick for MMJ operators in New York.

Currently, roughly 150,000 MMJ patients are registered in the state, which represents about 1.3% of New York’s 19 million population.

The move to improve New York’s medical marijuana program comes as New York regulators are prepping for the launch of adult-use sales, which are expected to begin in 2023 at the earliest.