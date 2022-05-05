New York OKs 36 more recreational cannabis cultivation permits

New York marijuana regulators approved 36 more conditional licenses to grow recreational marijuana, adding to the list of hemp growers approved to kickstart the new adult-use program.

The state’s Cannabis Control Board voted to approve the new permits, bringing the total licensed growers to 88, with plans to soon review some 100 more applications, according to Syracuse.com.

The state approved the first round of 52 permits last month.

Board Chair Tremaine Wright predicted last month that adult-use marijuana grown under the conditional license program would be available for retail purchase by the fall, Syracuse.com reported.

New York is the first state-regulated marijuana program to allow licensed hemp growers to get the initial crack at growing adult-use marijuana.

So far the state regulatory agency has received about 200 applications to grow marijuana, which then go through background and compliance checks.

Conditional license holders can start growing marijuana outdoors or in a greenhouse with up to 20 artificial lights.

Those license holders will have to apply for full licenses by June 1. The temporary licenses expire June 30, 2024.

The permits are intended to accelerate the cultivation and processing of recreational marijuana to avoid shortages.