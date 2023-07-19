New York sets THC limits on hemp-derived cannabinoid products

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

New York state cannabis regulators will limit the amount of THC allowed in products containing potentially intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids and impose a new minimum ratio of THC to CBD under emergency regulations approved Wednesday.

Under rules forwarded to the Department of State that could become law within 60 days, edible products must have a 15-to-1 ratio of CBD to THC.

Such products are also limited to no more than 10 milligrams of THC per package and 1 milligram per serving.

Retailers are also forbidden from selling any product with more than 0.5 milligrams of THC to anyone under 21 years old.

New York is the latest state to attempt to bring to heel the largely unregulated market in hemp-derived cannabinoids, which include intoxicating delta-8 and delta-9 THC as well as CBD.

Synthetic and “artificially derived” cannabinoids, such as delta-8 and delta-10 THC, are already banned in the state, though enforcement is difficult.

The proliferation of products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids – coupled with New York’s remarkably audacious illicit market in cannabis – “frustrates” the state’s nascent legal market “and creates an unsafe environment” for consumers, according to a Cannabis Control Board resolution approved Wednesday.

