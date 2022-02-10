New York targets illegal practice of marijuana ‘gifting’

New York regulators are cracking down on unlicensed marijuana companies engaged in “gifting.” a practice in which businesses allegedly sell a product or service and give away cannabis in return.

The state’s Office of Cannabis Management sent cease-and-desist letters warning that “illicit sales must stop immediately” or companies involved risk losing their ability to get a license in the legal industry as well as fines and criminal penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a state news release, the letters explain that while cannabis use has been legalized for those 21 and older, by law, the drug cannot be sold without a business license.

The letter stipulated that the practice of gifting is illegal under the state’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA).

Regulators identified more than two dozen alleged violators and sent them cease-and-desist letters.

“We want to make sure these operators fully understand the law and the consequences they face and now that these letters have been sent, we fully expect them to cease and desist their activities – if they don’t, we will take action,” OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said in the release.

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

The only legal way to buy marijuana in the state is through the licensed medical cannabis program.

Though a recreational marijuana program was signed into law last March, no adult-use business licenses have been issued to date.