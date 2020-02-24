Iowa’s governor believes the state’s proposed limit on how much medical marijuana a dispensary can sell an individual is adequate.

The state’s Medical Cannabidiol Board recommended earlier this month the removal of a 3% cap on the amount of THC in MMJ products and replacing it with a sales cap of 4.5 grams per person over a 90-day period.

That decision came in response to a request from MedPharm Iowa, the state’s first medical marijuana manufacturer, to increase the sales limit to 17 grams over 90 days.

However, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is “comfortable with where the board ended up,” according to The Gazette.

Committees in both the Iowa House and Senate approved proposals to remove the current 3% cap on THC, according to The Gazette.

The House version followed the Medical Cannabidiol Board’s recommendation of a 4.5-gram sales cap.

The governor vetoed legislation last May that would have limited the amount of MMJ that could be sold at any one time to 25 grams over 90 days.