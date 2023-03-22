Northern California workers at cannabis delivery service Grassdoor unionize

More workers at Grassdoor, one of California’s largest cannabis delivery providers, continue to unionize.

According to a news release, nearly 100 drivers and warehouse workers from its Northern California operation in Brisbane joined Teamsters Local 2785, which already represents a variety of workers throughout San Francisco and San Mateo counties.

“These workers are critical to the success of the cannabis supply chain, and they deserve to have prosperous, sustainable careers that reflect the value they bring to their employers,” Peter Finn, Western Region International vice president and Teamsters Food Processing Division director, said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with them on securing better wages, benefits, and working conditions.”

Grassdoor driver Alexander Torres joined the union to secure paid vacation and paid time off, according to the release.

“I think by joining the Teamsters, we can negotiate to get those things,” Torres said in a statement.

In January, more than 300 drivers and warehouse workers for the Los Angeles County-based company joined Teamsters Local 630, which represents employees in multiple industries, including clerical, dairy, food service and processing, liquor and warehousing.