While rejecting anxiety and autism spectrum disorders, Ohio medical marijuana regulators officially added cachexia to the list of conditions for which doctors in the state can recommend MMJ for treatment.

Cachexia, or wasting syndrome, is the first condition added to the MMJ qualifying conditions list by the State Medical Board of Ohio.

State lawmakers set the other 21 qualifying conditions when they passed legislation legalizing medical marijuana sales in 2016.

In their final signoff on cachexia, board members once again decided against adding anxiety and autism spectrum disorders to the list. The board ruled that the risks for those patients might outweigh the possible benefits.

Other qualifying conditions for legal use of medical marijuana in Ohio include:

Alzheimer’s disease.

Cancer.

Epilepsy.

Parkinson’s disease.

Post-traumatic stress disorder.

– Associated Press and Marijuana Business Daily