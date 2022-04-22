Ohio expands THC label requirements to include delta-8 THC, minor cannabinoids

Ohio medical marijuana producers will now be required to list THC isomers and minor cannabinoids THCA and THCV on package labels.

The updated label rules, which take effect May 2, don’t prohibit products with the minor cannabinoids or THC isomers derived from hemp.

But the rules require them to be measured, labeled and included on as a product’s “Total THC.”

The change opens the door to using hemp-derived cannabinoids in Ohio’s medical marijuana system, something that was previously off limits, according to Jennifer Jarrell, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Commerce. That agency is one of three over the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

“Marijuana markets have seen the emergence of novel cannabinoids, particularly delta-8 THC and other THC isomers/analogs … that are either naturally occurring or can be artificially derived from CBD,” Jarrell told The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer.

Many Ohio marijuana companies already list more cannabinoids than delta-9 THC on labels, said Cleveland cannabis attorney Tom Haren.

“This is just the rules catching up,” he said.

Regulators told Ohio’s 48 marijuana processors that they can’t use abbreviations such as “Delta-8” or just “D-8” on labels.

Regulators also said they are working with Ohio’s seven labs on validating tests for delta-10 THC and other isomers, with label requirements for those likely in the future.

Ohio has roughly 238,000 medical marijuana patients and 58 dispensaries, according to the 2022 MJBiz Factbook.