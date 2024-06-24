Ohio gives initial approval for first adult-use cannabis licenses

By MJBizDaily Staff

Just Released! Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks with the new 2024 MJBiz Factbook member program, now with quarterly updates. Make informed decisions.

Ohio regulators have informed 62 medical marijuana licensees that they qualify to participate in the state’s soon-to-launch adult-use cannabis industry.

However, there’s no official date for a sales launch.

According to The Weekly Journal, the dispensaries, cultivators, testing labs and other businesses notified by the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) that they qualify must first obtain a “certificate of operation” before they can enter the state’s impending recreational marijuana industry.

Such certification is obtainable only after applicants meet other requirements, such as updating point-of-sale systems, enhancing security and ensuring there’s enough cannabis left in the MMJ supply chain, DCC spokesperson Jamie Crawford told Spectrum News.

As of Friday, no certificates of operation had been issued for adult-use retail, Crawford said.

“As a reminder, there will be no one singular day when sales begin,” he told Spectrum.

“However, current medical marijuana licensees who have already met the requirements for dual-use licensure and have their points-of-sale properly configured are anticipated to have a much quicker turnaround for issuance of a Certificate of Operation.”

The first day of recreational marijuana sales could be as early as this week, DCC officials have said.

Ohio voters legalized adult use in November.

As of noon ET Friday, 235 applicants with MMJ licenses had submitted paperwork to also serve the adult-use market, Columbus TV station WSYX reported.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Ohio medical cannabis sales drop in April as adult-use launch nears
Image of cannabis buds sitting atop $100 bills

Cultivation

Ohio operators prep for launch of adult-use marijuana market
Image of trays containing cannabis gummies being loaded into a rack

Finance

Marijuana MSO The Cannabist Co. exiting Florida in corporate restructuring
Image of customer making a purchase at a retail store owned by The Cannabist Co.
Briefs Legal Medical & Recreational Ohio Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY