Ohio gives initial approval for first adult-use cannabis licenses

Ohio regulators have informed 62 medical marijuana licensees that they qualify to participate in the state’s soon-to-launch adult-use cannabis industry.

However, there’s no official date for a sales launch.

According to The Weekly Journal, the dispensaries, cultivators, testing labs and other businesses notified by the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) that they qualify must first obtain a “certificate of operation” before they can enter the state’s impending recreational marijuana industry.

Such certification is obtainable only after applicants meet other requirements, such as updating point-of-sale systems, enhancing security and ensuring there’s enough cannabis left in the MMJ supply chain, DCC spokesperson Jamie Crawford told Spectrum News.

As of Friday, no certificates of operation had been issued for adult-use retail, Crawford said.

“As a reminder, there will be no one singular day when sales begin,” he told Spectrum.

“However, current medical marijuana licensees who have already met the requirements for dual-use licensure and have their points-of-sale properly configured are anticipated to have a much quicker turnaround for issuance of a Certificate of Operation.”

The first day of recreational marijuana sales could be as early as this week, DCC officials have said.

Ohio voters legalized adult use in November.

As of noon ET Friday, 235 applicants with MMJ licenses had submitted paperwork to also serve the adult-use market, Columbus TV station WSYX reported.