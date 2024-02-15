Ohio issues draft rules for adult-use marijuana business applications

By MJBizDaily Staff

Be at the forefront of cannabis and psychedelics science and innovation. Register today & Save $200 on tickets to The Emerald Conference by MJBiz Science, April 1-3 in San Diego.

Ohio regulators have issued proposed rules for medical marijuana businesses and provisional license holders to convert to dual-use licenses to serve both the medical and adult-use markets.

The draft rules released by the state’s Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) primarily focus on the application process, qualifications and other administrative protocols to meet a Sept. 7 deadline to issue adult-use provisional licenses, according to Youngstown TV station WKBN.

In January, the DCC released rules outlining more specific requirements such as licensing fees and time elements.

The application to convert to a dual-use license will be “simple” and take “minimal time” to complete, according to the DCC’s nine-page proposal.

Unlike nearly every other recreational market, Ohio will not charge an application fee.

The rules also clarify qualifications and disqualifications related to various criminal offenses.

Applicants with a first-degree misdemeanor via conviction or guilty plea within five years of filing an application will be denied a license.

Those with first-degree misdemeanors beyond five years will not be automatically disqualified, including those related to:

  • Marijuana possession.
  • Marijuana trafficking.
  • Illegal cannabis cultivation.
  • lllegal use or possession of drug or cannabis paraphernalia, or other marijuana-related crimes.

Public comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. ET Feb. 27.

Business applications will be available by June 7.

Ohio voters in November overwhelmingly approved legalizing the cultivation and sale of recreational marijuana.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Ohio releases proposed rules for recreational marijuana market
Image of the Ohio state capitol building

Legal

Ohio medical cannabis sales peak as adult-use market launch remains stalled
Image of Ohio state flag

Cultivation

New restrictions in adult-use cannabis markets ‘not conducive to business’
Image of Wendy Bronfein of Curio Wellness at her store in Timonium, Maryland
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational News by State Ohio Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY