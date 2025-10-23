Sweeping changes that would restrict the potency of cannabis and hemp products in Ohio and limit the number of retail outlets where they can be sold passed the state House of Representatives on Wednesday.

There’s still a long road ahead for Senate Bill 56 to become law – and in what form – but the legislation appears to open the door for popular hemp-derived THC beverages while limiting other products such as gummies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio lawmakers have been toying with state cannabis and hemp laws off and on since voters legalized adult-use cannabis in November 2023.

Various proposals have included limiting THC allowed in flower and cannabis concentrates as well as imposing a statewide cap on the number of retail licenses allowed.

Nothing has come to fruition.

Ohio adult-use cannabis retail license cap

But in the meantime, lawmakers have also had to grapple with the proliferation of hemp-derived THC products.

Both are addressed in the legislation House lawmakers approved on Wednesday.

But because it differs significantly from a version passed by the state Senate in February, more wrangling will be necessary before anything becomes law, the Ohio Capital Journal noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the current version of the bill:

The number of “hemp dispensaries” and cannabis retail stores would be limited to 400 each statewide.

Cannabis flower potency would be capped at 35%.

Cannabis extract potency is capped at 70%.

Ohio cannabis law changes allow for hemp THC beverages

The bill allows popular hemp-derived THC beverages to continue to be sold on tap at bars and restaurants as well as at retailers.

Beverages would be limited to 5 milligrams of THC for on-site consumption. Stores could sell drinks with 10 milligrams of THC.

The bill outlaws public cannabis smoking throughout the state.

Some Republican lawmakers opposed the bill, claiming that it would destroy the state’s existing hemp industry.