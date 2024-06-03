Ohio medical cannabis sales drop in April as adult-use launch nears

Medical cannabis retailers in Ohio sold $32.3 million in products in April as the state nears the launch of an adult-use market.

The MMJ sales total was down from March, according to Cleveland.com, when sales were $47.4 million.

Ohio’s medical sales total was also down year-over-year, to $46.7 million, Cleveland.com reported, citing a monthly report from the state.

The news outlet reported, however, that “the state calculates sales by week ending each Saturday” and April had only four Saturdays compared with five each this past March and in April 2023.

Ohio recorded $484 million in total MMJ sales in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ohio approved four more MMJ dispensary licenses “in recent weeks,” according to Cleveland.com, bringing the state’s total to 124.

That move is notable because operating MMJ dispensaries in Ohio will be allowed to apply for a dual-use license that will enable them to sell recreational marijuana.

A firm launch date for Ohio’s adult-use market hasn’t been set, though June has been bandied about.

The state’s Division of Cannabis Control is expected to update its website with applications this week, and some could be approved within weeks, according to Cleveland.com.