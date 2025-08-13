Ohio cannabis stores rang up more than $702.5 million over the first year of adult-use sales, according to state data.

From the launch of the market on Aug. 6, 2024 through Aug. 2, stores recorded $702,587,948 in non-medical sales, according to the state Division of Cannabis Control.

So far, that’s outpacing predictions. An MJBiz Factbook projection pegged 2025 total adult-use sales at $650 million.

With medical marijuana sales included, total sales could exceed $1 billion in 2025.

Adult-use sales could exceed $1.1 billion by the end of 2026 and double to more than $2.2 billion by 2028, according to the MJBiz Factbook.

Ohio became the 24th state to launch adult-use sales after voters overwhelmingly approved legalization in November 2023.

It was the only market to launch in 2024.

Business opportunities are currently stalled, with regulators having issued nearly all of the permits allowed under law, according to the Factbook.

The state has 159 dispensaries licensed to sell both adult-use cannabis and MMJ, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

There’s no statewide cap on the number of stores allowed.

However, efforts to add new permits and open the market to small businesses via a marijuana program have stalled in Columbus.

A Republican-led effort to change Ohio’s voter-approved cannabis laws would also have imposed a limit of 400 cannabis stores statewide.

2025 could see two new markets open.

Sales launched in Delaware earlier this month.

The industry is eagerly awaiting the first day of sales in Minnesota, though no date is yet set.